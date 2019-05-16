A well-known market intelligence solution provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest product marketing strategy for a consumer electronics company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to successfully market their new product and reduce marketing spend by 17%. Also, this engagement highlights how the client was able to gain a stronger competitive advantage and achieve their revenue goals within 3 years of the new product launch.

Owing to rapid shifts in customer buying patterns and preferred channels, companies in the consumer electronics industry are finding it extremely difficult to engage with their target customer segments. Also, today businesses utilize multiple sales channels to reach their customers. In this context, companies that lack a proper marketing strategy can lag behind. To avoid being left behind, it becomes imperative for companies to formulate an actionable product marketing strategy. With over 15 years of expertise in offering product marketing engagement, Infiniti Research has helped various companies to optimize their products according to customers' requirements and improve their chances for success.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company based out of Canada. The client launched a new product in the market. But, with a multitude of similar products available in the market, the client was facing difficulties in achieving a good market share for their product. Moreover, the client was facing difficulties in understanding the competitors' activities and on deciding the right timing for product distribution. With Infiniti's product marketing strategy, they wanted to formulate an effective product marketing strategy to successfully position their product in the Canadian market.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research gathered insights on key trends in the market, analyzed their target customer segments, conducted customer surveys, developed new product launch roadmap, and recommended marketing strategies based on insights gained from market feedback. They also recommended marketing the product through online channels. With Infiniti's product marketing strategy, the client was able to optimize their marketing investments and meet their revenue goal within 3 years of product launch. Also, the client was able to reduce their marketing spend by 17%.

Infiniti's product marketing engagement helped the client to

Maximize profits and enhance sales

Evaluate and prioritize product improvement opportunities

Infiniti's product marketing engagement offered predictive insights on

Gaining a stronger competitive advantage in the Canadian consumer electronics market

Heightening customer awareness and enhancing sales

