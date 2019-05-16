Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 9, 2019 to May 15, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 09.05.2019 127,462 46.7428 5,957,931 XPAR 09.05.2019 51,000 46.7818 2,385,872 BATE 09.05.2019 66,000 46.7810 3,087,546 CHIX 09.05.2019 40,000 46.7833 1,871,332 TRQX 10.05.2019 268,557 46.8692 12,587,052 XPAR 10.05.2019 80,500 46.8648 3,772,616 BATE 10.05.2019 145,000 46.8673 6,795,759 CHIX 10.05.2019 87,000 46.8649 4,077,246 TRQX 13.05.2019 158,017 47.0560 7,435,648 XPAR 13.05.2019 25,794 47.0479 1,213,554 BATE 13.05.2019 66,774 47.0479 3,141,576 CHIX 13.05.2019 38,245 47.0472 1,799,320 TRQX 14.05.2019 156,498 47.2458 7,393,873 XPAR 14.05.2019 24,944 47.2356 1,178,245 BATE 14.05.2019 71,791 47.2309 3,390,754 CHIX 14.05.2019 34,501 47.2361 1,629,693 TRQX 15.05.2019 116,284 47.4961 5,523,036 XPAR 15.05.2019 50,000 47.4853 2,374,265 BATE 15.05.2019 80,000 47.4857 3,798,856 CHIX 15.05.2019 40,000 47.4842 1,899,368 TRQX Total 1,728,367 47.0465 81,313,541

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

