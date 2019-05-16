Moody's Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won Best Vendor Solution for Transactional Reporting (AnaCredit) at the 2019 RegTech Insight Awards.

We earned this award for our Transactional Reporting Tool (TRT), part of the Moody's Analytics Banking Cloud platform. Flexible and scalable, the TRT is our first native-SaaS regulatory reporting solution, combining award-winning Moody's Analytics regulatory expertise with cloud-native technology.

Financial institutions in the eurozone use the TRT to generate AnaCredit reports required by the European Central Bank and National Central Banks. An end-to-end solution, the TRT lets firms control the entirety of their AnaCredit regulatory process, from data ingestion using big data technology to validation and submission of reports.

Firms using the TRT also benefit from its integration with another award-winning Moody's Analytics solution, Bureau van Dijk's Orbis. Data gaps, and the presence of poor-quality data, can pose significant challenges. The TRT draws from the Orbis database of more than 300 million companies to enrich counterparty data and identify discrepancies between an institution's current attributes and those in the Orbis database.

"We're honored to earn this recognition at the RegTech Insight Awards," said Pierre-Etienne Chabanel, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "Our clients' needs are diverse and ever-changing. In a world where reporting is becoming much more granular, our award-winning solution helps banks use new technology to meet this challenge."

This win in the RegTech Insight Awards adds to our growing list of awards and industry accolades.

