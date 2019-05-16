XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Advances to Number 180 on Fortune 500 List

XPO ranked No. 1 in Transportation and Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 16, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, moved up to number 180 on the Fortune 500 list, as announced by Fortune magazine today. The ranking is based on 2018 company revenue of $17.3 billion. XPO was first named to the Fortune 500 list in 2016 at number 353, and moved up to No. 186 last year.

XPO also took the number one ranking among all transportation and logistics companies (http://fortune.com/fortune500/list/filtered?industry=Transportation%20and%20Logistics).

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to advance among the top 200 companies on the Fortune 500, and take the top spot in transportation and logistics. We'll continue to invest in our surest path to sustainable growth - future-proofing our customers' supply chains through innovation."

In 2018, Fortune named XPO to its Fortune Future 50 list based on 17 predictive growth factors, including board composition, environmental, social and governance standards, and the share of managers and employees who are female.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/)

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

