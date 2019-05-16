InterestSpring LLC: CPR Franchise Opens New Location in Freeport, FL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce an expansion to the network in Florida. Multi-store owner and franchisee, JC Dijkhuizen will open his third location with the business: CPR Freeport. The CPR franchise congratulates JC on his latest achievement and welcomes customers to visit the newest CPR store in Florida.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Freeport, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/freeport-fl/.

"We couldn't be happier for JC to be opening yet another store with the CPR franchise," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "JC has seen great success with his first two locations and we're sure CPR Freeport will be a wonderful addition to the area."

CPR Freeport is conveniently located just past the intersection of E Main Street and Highway 331 S. Customers can also easily locate the new CPR store near Publix Supermarket and surrounding businesses. JC and his CPR Freeport team will offer customers in the area budget-friendly repairs on a variety of mobile devices including cell phones, laptops, tablets, game consoles, and more. Additionally, the CPR Freeport store will provide free repair estimates available on every service. Customers are encouraged to submit their estimate requests either in store or online.

"I'm so happy to be opening another store with the CPR franchise," said store owner, JC. "My other locations in Destin and Santa Rosa Beach have been a great hit with the community, and I'm sure Freeport residents will enjoy having easy access to affordable repairs, too."

JC, a Destin, FL resident, has been involved in the cell phone repair industry for almost 10 years and is also a member of the Walton Chamber of Commerce. Before he started his business with the CPR franchise, he attended the University of Florida. JC and the CPR Freeport team welcome residents to stop by their store for all of their tech-related needs. For both minor fixes and major issues, the friendly technicians at CPR Freeport are ready to help save everyone's mobile life. To start a repair with CPR Freeport, contact JC and his tech experts at the following details:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Freeport is located at:

16400 US HWY 331 S

Suite A-2

Freeport, FL 32439

Please contact the store at 850-880-2179 or via email: repairs@cpr-freeport.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/freeport-fl/

JC's other stores are:

CPR Destin

127 Harbor Blvd Ste 1B

Destin, FL 32541

850-424-7025

CPR Santa Rosa Beach

2010 US-98

Unit B103

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

850-622-1660

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

