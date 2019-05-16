Freelance Fashion Designer Jonathan Mitchell Launches His Newly Redesigned Website

JMitchellDesign is a Freelance Fashion Design Agency Located Near Manchester, England

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Jonathan Mitchell, a freelance fashion designer and founder of JMitchellDesign, is pleased to announce that he has officially re-launched his new website.

To check out the new website and learn more about the performance apparel designer, as well as his agency which is based just outside Manchester, England, please visit https://www.jmitchelldesign.co.uk/.

As a spokesperson for Mitchell noted, he is able to work on multi-product apparel design projects as well as short or long-term work for established brands and startup companies from across the globe.

"His specialist areas include menswear, boyswear, performance, active, sportswear, lifestyle, outerwear, jersey, technical and denim clothing design," the spokesperson noted, adding that other fashion design services offered by JMitchellDesign include tech packs, clothing development, sample fitting, trend analysis, fashion illustration, mood boards, prints, graphic design, logo design, and brand ID.

Mitchell has plenty of fashion design experience under his stylish belt; since he graduated with a Menswear Design Degree in 2000, he has worked on London's well-known Bond Street designing for Moss Bros, as well as across London at Shoreditch for the streetwear label Bench.

After living and working in Nuremberg, Germany for five years, Mitchell returned to the UK and set up a Design Studio. In 2012, he began working as a denim designer for Next Sourcing and in 2014 Mitchell moved to Manchester, where he began to design sportswear for Umbro.

Now, Mitchell is happily living in Marsden and thoroughly enjoys working as a freelance fashion designer for a number of clients, as well as holding sample fitting and design meetings whenever he can.

As the many positive reviews posted on the JMitchellDesign website note, Mitchell is extremely professional, easy to work with and has a keen eye for fashion and design.

"I've worked with Jon during my time at Puma on a number of projects, which I enjoyed very much due to his professionalism and positive attitude," one reviewer noted, adding that Mitchell is a very strong designer with the ability of combining highest level of creativity with commerciality, which resulted in very successful collections and designs out of his hand.

About Jonathan Mitchell:

Now living in the beautiful Yorkshire village of Marsden and working as a Freelance Fashion Designer, Jonathan Mitchell has been designing outdoor-wear for Regatta/Dare2b, lifestyle sportswear for US Hip Hop label Ecko Unltd and fast fashion, on-trend ranges for two young UK Instagram brands Aces Couture and Scar Tissue. For more information, please visit https://www.jmitchelldesign.co.uk/.

Contact:

Jonathan Mitchell

jon@jmitchelldesign.co.uk

+44 1484 817260

