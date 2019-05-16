Smile Solutions Dental Center to Open New Office in Fall 2019

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Smile Solutions Dental Center is proud to announce that it will be moving to a brand new, modern, and spacious location. The new location is set to open in the Fall of 2019 at 200 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL 60056. It is conveniently located short within walking distance of the Mount Prospect train station and downtown Mount Prospect.

Dr. Kana Yajima, the Owner and Doctor of Dental Surgery of Smile Solutions, is excited about the move and says it will accommodate her growth. Dr. Yajima, has been practicing dentistry in the Chicago area for over 23 years.

"After careful consideration, it was the right decision to move to my new location," say Dr. Kana Yajima. "We needed to upgrade our space and have room for growth. This building allows that. I think we were limited before, and in this new space we have an opportunity to expand services and accept more new patients."

Dr. Kana Yajima also says that the new Smile solutions Dental Center location will have many upgrades, including brand new dental chairs and dental delivery systems, X-rays, intraoral cameras, and an electric handpiece that Dr. Yajima says is better for patients and cuts more smoothly than a high-pitch drill.

"I am very excited about my brand new dental office. My family, friends and patients are also very excited about my new office."

Dr. Yajima wants her long-time patients to know they will continue to receive the same quality of service and treatment. Her hope is the practice can attract a wide range of patients. Her new office is handicap accessible. She also says she will do her best to continue taking the same insurance plans as she did before.

Dr. Kana Yajima and her staff at Smile Solutions Dental Center look forward to seeing and serving their patients at their new and improved office. Dr. Yajima thanks everyone for their support through the years and with the move.

Smile Solutions Dental Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois, is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. On Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 am to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Smile Solutions can be reached at 847-255-5550. The current address is 411 West Walnut Street, Mount Prospect, IL.

For more information, please visit https://www.smilesolutionsdentalcenter.com/

About Smile Solutions Dental Center

Smile Solutions Dental Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois, is a general and cosmetic dental office. It offers a wide array of services from fillings and teeth whitening to dental implants and bridges. Smile Solutions Dental Center is a multicultural office providing its patients with an easy way to communicate. Languages spoken in the office include English, Spanish, and Japanese.

About Dr. Kana Yajima

Dr. Kana Yajima is the Owner of Smile Solutions Dental Center and is a Doctor of Dental Surgery. She attended the Northwestern University School of Dentistry, in Chicago, Illinois and earned her D.D.S Degree. Upon completion, she attended San Diego State University with a full scholarship. Dr. Kana Yajima can now correct a wide variety of so-called permanent cosmetic dental problems and can literally redesign your smile.

For more information, please contact:

https://www.smilesolutionsdentalcenter.com/

smilesolutions@comcast.net

847-255-5550

