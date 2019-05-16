Richard Anderson will continue to set the standard for customer care within the industry while helping users solve their most pressing digital transformation challenges

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced Richard Anderson has been named Chief Customer Officer. Most recently the Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success at Snow, Anderson will act as the global champion for Snow's customers, ensuring that their voice and needs continue to be ingrained within every part of the business.

Anderson is the first Chief Customer Officer at Snow as well as the first executive to hold that title in the software asset and cloud management market, highlighting the company's exceptional dedication to its customers.

"Organizations struggle to balance large-scale digital transformation initiatives with the evolution of workforce trends, complex regulatory requirements and constrained budgets," said Vishal Rao, President Chief Executive Officer at Snow. "We pride ourselves on our unique approach to solving these multifaceted challenges, and Richard's deep relationships and strategic involvement with our customers has been critical to our success. As Snow's first Chief Customer Officer, he is perfectly positioned to help us build on our customer-centric vision and continue to set the innovation agenda within the market."

Anderson brings a wealth of enterprise technology experience to the role. As Snow's Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success, he led the global Customer Success, Customer Support and Professional Services teams, adding real value to every customer engagement. Prior to joining Snow, Anderson served as the Vice President of Professional Services in EMEA for Coupa Software, where he built out Coupa's services and partner enablement in the region. He also served in key leadership roles at Atex, Bazaarvoice, SDL International, NetSuite and RightNow Technologies.

"Snow's focus on the customer has been a critical component in our success," said Ashar Khan, Head of the CIO Office at SSE plc. "In addition to actively managing a complex landscape of thousands of devices across a network of 20,000 users, we use the data and insights provided by the Snow platform for strategic initiatives across the organization. Richard has served as our key executive champion along the way, ensuring our program drives value for the business. It is great to see Snow deepen their commitment to customers, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Richard and his team to deliver excellence at SSE."

"I have always enjoyed customer-facing roles and ensuring customers receive a great experience while assuring measurable outcomes from the mutual partnership," said Richard Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at Snow. "It is a great honor to take on a role that will better empower our customers and so clearly make them priority number one for Snow and the market. I look forward to leading our global teams to help our customers and partners navigate challenges in their digital transformation initiatives, cloud-first strategies and provide more insight into their technology ecosystem. Initiatives such as a seamless customer journey, community engagement and comprehensive onboarding are part of our relentless focus on the customer's success and serve as a key differentiator for Snow."

