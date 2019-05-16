De Witte's 30+ years of global healthcare and technology experience will bolster ResMed's board capabilities

Current CEO based in Europe brings valuable perspective to help guide ResMed's expanding global connected health businesses

Long-serving director Jack Wareham to retire in November 2019

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a leader in cloud-connected medical devices and out-of-hospital SaaS solutions, today announced it has elected experienced business executive Jan De Witte to its board of directors.

Mr. De Witte was appointed during ResMed's regularly scheduled board meeting on May 16, 2019, to fill a newly created directorship, effective immediately. Also at that meeting, Jack Wareham announced he intends to retire from ResMed's board after serving since January 2005. Mr. Wareham's resignation will be effective at ResMed's November 2019 annual stockholders meeting.

De Witte has more than 30 years' experience in health and technology products as an executive and business leader in the United States and Europe. He is currently CEO and board member of Barco NV., positions he has held since 2016. Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops visualization and collaboration technology solutions for the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets.

Before joining Barco as CEO, De Witte was president and CEO of General Electric's Global Healthcare IT business, a $1.6 billion revenue business with more than 4,500 employees worldwide that provides software solutions to healthcare providers. This position capped a 17-year career with General Electric's healthcare business, based in the United States and France.

Before General Electric, De Witte worked at McKinsey Company Inc. from 1993 to 1998 in Brussels, Amsterdam, and Zurich, serving clients in the industrial and transportation sector on strategy and business development, business process re-engineering and operational improvement. From 1987 to 1991, he worked at the Procter Gamble Company in Belgium in various production planning, logistics, and supply chain roles.

De Witte holds a Master's degree in electromechanical engineering from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, and an MBA from Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jan De Witte to ResMed's Board," said ResMed Founder and Board Chairman Peter Farrell. "His perspective as CEO of a global technology company, coupled with his three decades of healthcare and technology experience, will benefit ResMed as it continues its global leadership in connected medical devices and out-of-hospital software."

"I'd also like to thank Jack Wareham for his insights and circumspect guidance to ResMed over the past 14 years of service as a director," said Farrell. "Jack's experience as CEO of Beckman Coulter gave him the background to provide exceptionally wise counsel to the board and management."

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

