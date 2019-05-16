National Sign Company Kieffer | Starlite To Attend RECon in Las Vegas

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite in Denton, Texas, has announced that they will be sending three team members to an upcoming event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company states that they are pleased to announce that members of their team will be attending the event, which will be held beginning on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 and running through Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Kelly David, a spokesperson for the company says, "We are thrilled to be taking part in this massive event that is being held in Las Vegas. We urge those who would like to learn more about us or the event to visit the Kieffer | Starlite company website.

David states that the upcoming event allows attendees to learn more about innovations that are being introduced to the retail real estate industry. Kieffer | Starlite is a sign manufacturing and consulting company that provides signage to several retail establishments around the nation. The RECon event is the largest of its kind in the world and includes a gathering of retail real estate professionals, developers, brokers, and owners.

"It's a great opportunity to meet with new people and to make new contacts, for anyone who attends," says David. "We won't be exhibiting, but will be on hand to help those who are in the retail real estate business to better understand how important their signage is to their business."

David says that the event will enable professionals in the industry to conduct an entire year's worth of business during the four-day event. She adds that the event will include keynote speakers that will be sharing valuable information regarding the latest trends in today's retail real estate world and how those in the industry can grow their businesses.

RECon Las Vegas provides the largest show floor in the retail real estate industry, with hundreds of exhibitors offering insights and product information. David states that it is a good place for those in the industry to make deals and connect with those in the industry who can help to further their careers and grow their businesses. RECon 2019 will provide additional locations, with Las Vegas being the first of five destinations. The organization states that a Professional Development Day will be available for those who wish to advance their skills.

David states that it is a good opportunity for anyone in the industry, and adds that the team looks forward to attending and connecting with those in the industry. Kieffer | Starlite has years of experience in offering rebranding programs to new site locations and ongoing maintenance. The company has an impressive portfolio of companies that have trusted them over the years with their signage needs, including a number of very well-known retailers throughout the nation.

David states that their success comes from their team understanding the challenges that businesses face with regards to their signage. She states that their entire team works to ensure that clients are completely satisfied with their final result and that businesses have the best possible chance to showcase and bring attention to their brand.

Those who would like to learn more about the company and their upcoming event can visit the Kieffer | Starlite Facebook page. David states that the company's Facebook page is regularly updated with more information about the company and all of their upcoming events. She adds that those who would like more information on RECon 2019 can visit the official website for the ICSC. The organization provides a number of internships, scholarships, partnerships and other collaborations that are designed to help students to better define the future of the retail real estate industry. The organization uses their RECon fundraising events to provide benefactors with these collaborations. This year their fundraising is set to benefit the Talent Incubator Project, which is a series of initiatives that are designed to help develop new and upcoming talent in the retail real estate industry.

For more information about Kieffer | Starlite, contact the company here:

Kieffer | Starlite

Kelly David

214-418-6565

kdavid@kiefferstarlite.com

Kieffer | Starlite 7923 E McKinney St. Denton, TX 76208

Email: Marketing@kiefferstarlite.com

SOURCE: Kieffer | Starlite

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545679/National-Sign-Company-Kieffer-Starlite-To-Attend-RECon-in-Las-Vegas