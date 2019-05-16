inCruises International Expands its Global Footprint by Partnering with Trust My Travel

Partnering with Trust My Travel is a natural progression of the company's strategy to align with key strategic players around the globe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International , the world's largest cruise membership club, announced a strategic relationship with Trust My Travel. Trust My Travel is the leading specialist in travel payments globally.

Having been co-founded in 2012, strong partnerships with banking and payment suppliers allows the Trust My Travel of today to provide 100% financial protection through TMTProtects.Me , as well as a wide range of payments solutions to travel businesses of all sizes. Services include credit card processing; multi-currency pricing and mobile point of sale to in excess of 1000 members around the world.

"Trust My Travel ensures that we meet and exceed our consumer financial protection requirements. Trust My Travel provides peace of mind to us and our Members/customers," said President and Chief Operations Officer, Frank J. Codina. "We are grateful this leading travel payment collaboration will help us continue to add value to our global customers."

Will Plummer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trust My Travel, has this to say about the partnership: "We're really excited to work with inCruises to provide their clients with numerous new payment options, all of which are underpinned by our financial protection. Here at TMT, we see inCruises as more than a leading brand, they are a like minded team with common goals and integrity. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship."

"It's always rewarding to see our affordable vacation movement expand and our Cruise Membership product and service become more readily available," said inCruises CEO Michael Hutchison, "and there's an extra energy and excitement when you open new opportunities and partner with a world class team like Trust My Travel."