Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) ("EnscoRowan" or the "Company") today announced that an arbitration tribunal has awarded the Company $180 million in damages in its proceedings against Samsung Heavy Industries, a shipyard in South Korea ("SHI"). Further, the Company will be claiming interest on this amount and costs incurred in connection with this matter.

In April 2016, the Company initiated arbitration proceedings in London against SHI for the losses incurred in connection with a drilling services agreement for ENSCO DS-5 that was voided by a customer. In January 2018, the arbitration tribunal issued an award on liability fully in EnscoRowan's favor, and the arbitral hearing on damages took place in the first quarter of 2019. SHI may apply to the English High Court for leave to appeal this award within 28 days from date of award. There can be no assurance when the Company will be paid all or any portion of the damages awarded or any related interest or costs.

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, EnscoRowan has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, EnscoRowan was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Ensco Rowan plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscorowan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516006064/en/

Contacts:

Investor Media Contacts:

Nick Georgas

Senior Director Investor Relations and Communications

713-430-4607

Tim Richardson

Manager Investor Relations

713-430-4490