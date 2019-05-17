Chairman and CEO announces bold next generation 2030 sustainability targets for Ingersoll Rand and strategic brands Trane and Thermo King

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today was awarded the World Environment Center's 35th Annual Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development.

Former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz presented the award to Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, tonight during the Gold Medal Presentation Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In 2014, the company announced 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance targets in the area of operations and supply chain; systems and services; and people and citizenship [2018 ESG fact sheet]. The award recognizes the company's significant achievements over the past five years in global environmental excellence and sustainable development.

"I am honored to accept the Gold Medal Award on behalf of our team around the world, who has made sustainability central to our business strategy and how we grow, operate and engage," said Lamach. "As we look to the future of our company, sustainability is fundamental to our competitive advantage and our ability to create lasting value for our people, our customers and our shareholders. We are excited to build on our strong foundation with the launch of bold new targets to keep us on the forefront of business, social and environmental sustainability."

Ingersoll Rand, together with leading brands Trane and Thermo King also today announced its 2030 sustainability aspirations aligned to the time horizon of the United Nations Sustainable Development goals. These commitments are designed to meet the challenge of climate change, provide world-class systems and service performance for buildings, homes, transportation and industrial customers, and improve the quality of life for the people and communities where it operates and serves. The company will continue momentum and create positive impact through three actions by 2030:

Scale technology, innovation and sustainability strategies to enable more efficient customer solutions . This includes reducing the customer carbon footprint by one gigaton 1 CO 2 e - equivalent to the annual emissions of Italy, France and the United Kingdom combined.

. This includes reducing the customer carbon footprint by - equivalent to the annual emissions of Italy, France and the United Kingdom combined. Transform its supply chain and operations to have a restorative impact on the environment including achieving carbon neutral operations , zero waste to landfill and a 10% absolute reduction in energy consumption , and giving back more water than we use in water-stressed areas.

to have a restorative impact on the environment including achieving , and a , and giving back more water than we use in water-stressed areas. Increase opportunity for all, strengthening economic mobility and bolstering the quality of life of our people and those in the communities where we operate and serve. This includes achieving gender parity in leadership roles and a workforce reflective of our community populations, maintaining livable market-competitive wages and progressive benefits; and broadening community access to well-being services including food/nutrition, housing and shelter, transportation, education and climate comfort.

To learn more about Ingersoll Rand's achievements against its 2020 commitments, please see its recently released 2018 ESG Report. For more information about its 2030 sustainability aspirations, please go to ingersollrand.com/2030.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

1One gigaton equals 1 billion metric tons

