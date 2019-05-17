





TOKYO, May 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its electric vehicle (EV) inverter has been adopted by Audi for its first mass production EV, the e-tron, which went on sale in Europe from March of this year.With tightened environmental regulations around the world, many countries are driving for greater adoption of electric vehicles. This has led to the demand for more efficient and higher-output electric motors, inverters, and other electric powertrain systems that will contribute to high performance EVs.The Hitachi Automotive Systems inverter adopted by Audi was specifically developed and designed for EVs, and provides high power density output that helps to maximize motor performance. Specifically, this inverter is equipped with a compact, high-efficiency power module with double-sided cooling and a built-in next-generation insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT). The power density output of this inverter has been increased 160% compared to the previous generation of inverters.The Audi e-tron is a full-sized SUV equipped with dual electric motors and an electronic all-wheel drive system that provides superior driving performance. Hitachi Automotive Systems provides the inverters that support the electric powertrain.Hitachi Automotive Systems is committed to assisting the greater adoption of electric vehicles by automotive manufacturers, and will contribute to global environmental conservation by continually enhancing our electric motors, inverters, and other electric powertrain systems.The actual inverter used in the Audi e-tron will be on display at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2019 Yokohama, hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, at Pacifico Yokohama from Wednesday May 22 until Friday May 24.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including engine powertrain systems, electric powertrain systems and integrated vehicle control systems.For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.