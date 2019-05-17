Equity Trustees Brexit-ready with transfer of Irish domiciled funds

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Trustees has ensured it can maintain uninterrupted Management Company services to current Irish domiciled fund clients by transferring the Irish funds business from London to Dublin in preparation for the UK's departure from the European Union.



Equity Trustees Fund Services provides a comprehensive range of UCITS Management Company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) services to domestic and international Investment managers in the UK.

The new office in Dublin places Equity Trustees, already the market leader in Australia for the provision of independent Responsible Entity / trustee services, at the heart of the third largest market for Collective Investment Vehicles globally. This will provide Equity Trustees with the capability to facilitate the broader European objectives of Equity Trustees' international fund manager clients.

"Our Irish office will not only enable us to continue to manage our existing funds, but as a core global funds management centre, it provides a very attractive opportunity to grow our business and provide fiduciary services to domestic and global fund managers," said Harvey Kalman, Global Head of Fund Services.

James Gardner, Co-CEO of Fund Services in UK and Europe added: "After the establishment in 2017 of our London office, the move to Dublin is the natural next step to being able to offer a comprehensive European solution and seamless service to our current and future clients."

Equity Trustees Fund Services provides independent fund governance, risk and compliance, product development and regulatory reporting services to investment managers, from locations in Melbourne, Sydney, London and now Dublin.

More about Equity Trustees Fund Services available at www.equitytrustees.com

Equity Trustees, the brand name of EQT Holdings Limited, was established in 1888 for the purpose of providing independent and impartial Trustee and Executor services to help families throughout Australia protect their wealth. As Australia's leading specialist trustee company, we offer a diverse range of services to individuals, families and corporate clients including asset management, estate planning, philanthropic services and Responsible Entity (RE) services for external Fund Managers.

Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited (Company number 10145592) is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) was established in January 2017. Through our Independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) and Management Company services we offer a comprehensive range of UCITS and AIFMD fund services to International and domestic Investment Managers, Distributors and Financial Services professionals looking to establish and operate funds in both the UK & Europe. Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (Company number 635185) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited. This media release has been prepared to provide you with general information only.