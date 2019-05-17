Presentation of an overview of SENS-111 development

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, will present a keynote plenary lecture at the European Histamine Research Society in Kraków, Poland from May 15-18th, 2019.

Contrary to typically sedative H1 receptor antagonist antihistamines used in the management of vertigo, Seliforant (SENS-111) is a novel first-in-class H4 receptor antagonist.

Sensorion will cover the translational development of Seliforant starting from results of in vitro and in vivo preclinical models up until the current proof-of-concept, clinical trial stage ongoing in AUV patients (phase 2). This will include consistency between pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) relationships predicted from preclinical models of severe vertigo and local target exposure assessment in a phase 1b clinical trial, as well as confirmed lack of sedation in the both the preclinical and clinical phase 2 setting.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Session: VII Scientific Session-Biologically active compounds

Title: Translational development of Seliforant for the treatment of vertigo

Date & Time: Friday, May 17th from 12:15 PM 12:45 PM CEST

Location:International Cultural CentreRynek Glówny 25, 31-008 Kraków

About Seliforant

Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is the first representative candidate of the histamine type 4 receptor antagonist class to be tested for the symptomatic treatment of vertigo crises. Displaying a neuromodulation effect of the sensorineural inner ear cell function, Seliforant is a small molecule that can be taken orally or via a standard injection, and is currently in a separate Phase 2 clinical trial, being conducted in the United States, Europe, Israel and South Korea.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) in acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses.

We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

