Deirdre O'Reilly appointed as Independent Chair to the Equity Trustees Fund Services Board in Ireland

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deirdre O'Reilly FCA has been appointed to the position of Independent Chair of the newly established Equity Trustees business in Ireland.

Equity Trustees Fund Services provides independent fund governance, risk and compliance, product development and regulatory reporting services to investment managers, from locations in Melbourne, Sydney, London and now Dublin.

"This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of one of the newest providers of a comprehensive range of UCITS Management Company and Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) services to domestic and international investment managers, distributors and financial professionals," Ms O'Reilly said.

Deirdre brings a significant level of expertise to the Board as an independent director, having previously worked for the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), where she was responsible for the commencement of the Policy and Risk Unit within the Investment Firms and Fund Services Division, and led implementations of the online reporting and online authorisation systems. Prior to the CBI, she was at PwC, and is also a course presenter at the Irish Management Institute.

"Deirdre's experience and expertise in compliance, risk and corporate governance strengthens our ability to grow our business and provide fiduciary services to domestic and global fund managers," said Harvey Kalman, Global Head of Equity Trustees Fund Services.

Managing Director of Equity Trustees, Mick O'Brien, added: "On behalf of Equity Trustees, we congratulate Deirdre on her appointment and welcome her to our business. I look forward to her contribution to our growth story which began in Australia 130 years ago and now begins a chapter in Dublin."

Deirdre holds a Bachelor of Science from University College of Dublin, and is also a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI), a Licentiate of the Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland and a member of the Institute of Banking in Ireland.

More about Equity Trustees Fund Services available at www.equitytrustees.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Alicia Kokocinski

General Manager - Marketing & Communications

+61 3 8623 5396 / +61 403 172 024

akokocinski@eqt.com.au

Equity Trustees, the brand name of EQT Holdings Limited, was established in 1888 for the purpose of providing independent and impartial Trustee and Executor services to help families throughout Australia protect their wealth. As Australia's leading specialist trustee company, we offer a diverse range of services to individuals, families and corporate clients including asset management, estate planning, philanthropic services and Responsible Entity (RE) services for external Fund Managers.

Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited (Company number 10145592) is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) was established in January 2017. Through our Independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) and Management Company services we offer a comprehensive range of UCITS and AIFMD fund services to International and domestic Investment Managers, Distributors and Financial Services professionals looking to establish and operate funds in both the UK & Europe. Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (Company number 635185) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) Limited. This media release has been prepared to provide you with general information only.