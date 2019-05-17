Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director update 17-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director update Following on from the announcements on 12 March 2019 and 16 April 2019, the Company confirms that Abid Ismail, the Company's outgoing CFO, will formally step down as a Director of the Company today. As previously confirmed on 16 April 2019, his employment with the Company will cease on 31 May 2019. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: RDN TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8681 EQS News ID: 812765 End of Announcement EQS News Service

