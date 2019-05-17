OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY 17, 2019 at 9:33 AM

Outotec Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares on May 16, 2019





Outotec's Board of Directors decided on May 7, 2019 (Stock Exchange Release on May 8, 2019) to issue Outotec shares held by the company for the payment of free shares of Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plan from the 2016 savings period.

Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plan is offered for all employees globally in countries where there are no local legal, taxation or administrative restraints. Employees participating in the Plan save a proportion of their salary for purchasing Outotec shares.

Final number of employees eligible for share reward from the saving period 2016 was 743. Final number Outotec shares paid as reward on May 16, 2019, was of 99,981 shares. After the payment, Outotec holds a total of 1,266,548 own shares.

