Recognition from iF Design Awards, International Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced it has been recognized with 25 Design awards from prestigious international design outlets, including nine 2019 iF Design Awards, seven 2018 International Design Awards, and nine 2019 Red Dot Design Awards.

This year, IDA also recognized the following three Logitech products with Gold awards, the organization's highest honor:

Logitech Crayon is a versatile, pixel-precise digital pencil for the 9.7-inch iPad that delivers an ultra-responsive, precise and comfortable handwriting experience in a kid-friendly, durable design.

Logitech POWERED, an elegant wireless charging stand designed in collaboration with Apple, is designed to make your wireless charging completely seamless whether in portrait or landscape mode.

Logitech K600 TV is a versatile all-in-one keyboard that unlocks the full computing capabilities of the TV and blends into any living room decor.

This year's results maintain Logitech's rank as IDA's seventh highest ranked design organization across all 12 award years.

"Design at Logitech is a 360-degree process, beyond the look and feel of a product," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "From your day in the office, to a run on the trail, to how you enjoy your favorite games and music, great design is much more than the sum of a product's parts; it is about how each experience fits in our lives and adds something new and valuable. That's why we're so honored by awards from prestigious organizations, like iF, Red Dot and IDA."

This awards season, iF, Red Dot, and IDA have recognized products from Logitech, Logitech G, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Since 2012, Logitech and its brands have been recognized with over 250 design awards from major design organizations and publications around the world. Click here to learn more about each award winner.

iF 2019

Logitech Rally

Logitech MX VERTICAL

Logitech K600 TV

Logitech POWERED

Logitech Crayon

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Jaybird Tarah Pro

Logitech G Pro Headset

Logitech G560 Speakers

IDA 2018

GOLD

Logitech K600 TV

Logitech POWERED

Logitech Crayon

SILVER

Logitech MX Vertical

BRONZE

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Blue Yeti Nano

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse

Red Dot 2019

Logitech Rally

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech K600 TV

Logitech Crayon

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Jaybird Tarah Pro

Logitech G Pro Headset

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse

Logitech G560 Speakers

About Red Dot

Founded in 1954, the Red Dot Award: Product Design competition appraises the best products of the year from all over the world. Honoring a select group of products out of the thousands entered each year, Red Dot winners are chosen by an international jury who seeks to find products that significantly stand out for having exceptional design. This is the seventh consecutive year that Red Dot has recognized Logitech and its brands with Design awards.

About IDA

The International Design Awards honor legendary design visionaries and uncovers new talent in architecture, interior, product, and graphic and fashion design. IDA aspires to draw attention to the iconoclasm of design worldwide, conceptualizing and producing great work. This marks the fifth year that IDA has recognized the Logitech brand and products for superior design.

About iF

The iF DESIGN AWARDS honor products based on criteria such as innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility, and positioning. Recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world, the iF DESIGN AWARDS are judged by 60 experts from more than 20 countries. This will mark the ninth consecutive year that the German design organization has recognized Logitech and its brands for innovative product design. This year, Alastair Curtis was honored to be part of the judging committee with other design experts from around the world; he did not serve in categories in which Logitech's or its brands' products were nominated.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

