Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest announces partial redemption of Eurobonds-2020 17-May-2019 / 09:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces partial redemption of Eurobonds-2020 Moscow, Russia - 17 May 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the partial redemption of Eurobonds-2020 issued by Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C. in 2013. In order to optimise the loan portfolio, the Company has redeemed part of the outstanding Eurobonds (ISIN: XS0918297382) for the nominal value of USD 62.114 mn using its own funds. As a result, the Eurobonds' current outstanding nominal value is USD 270.615 mn with maturity in April 2020. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8683 EQS News ID: 812803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

