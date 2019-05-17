ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Placing completed - Shares Admitted to Listing

Confirmation of placing and admission to listing of shares

The company notifies that the placing to an institution of 9,367,681 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 5.3% of the company's current issued share capital, at 2.135 pence per share to raise a total of £200,000 gross and £180,000 net has been concluded and that the shares were admitted for trading on 17 May 2019.

Following this allotment the issued ordinary share capital of the company is 186,975,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

