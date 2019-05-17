Flowmon Partners With Nubeva to Bring Unprecedented Cloud Traffic Visibility and Analytics

Joint NetFlow/IPFIX based solution brings cloud performance and security monitoring in the very same way as in on-premise world

BRNO, Czech Republic, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks, a vendor of advanced network monitoring and security solutions, today announced a technology agreement with Nubeva Technologies Ltd., a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises with public cloud assets. The joint solution will enable Flowmon's customers to turn cloud-based infrastructure into a transparent environment, enabling effective user experience monitoring.

The gradual migration of corporate assets into the cloud opens up questions on how to get visibility to ensure demanded user experience. When existing tools (NPMD/APM) cannot provide critical data to address security threats and performance issues in the cloud, IT teams must consider new cloud monitoring methods. The joint solution leverages NetFlow/IPFIX technology, overcomes cloud traffic monitoring limitations and brings customers performance and security monitoring in the very same way as in the on-premise world.

"Cloud resources will never be a black box anymore," said Jiri Tobola, CEO at Flowmon Networks. "We are excited about the partnership with Nubeva which enables our customers to ensure the same degree of control over their cloud resources as they use to have over on-prem infrastructure."

The joint solution is built on the cooperation between Nubeva Prisms and Flowmon Collector. Nubeva Prisms provides a tapping service for cloud environments where traditional L2 tapping does not work. Organizations can leverage their Azure vTAPs deployment or use Nubeva Prisms agents in AWS, Azure or Google Cloud for tapping. Nubeva's Elastic Packet Processor then provides Flowmon with raw network traffic data (mirrored traffic) or NetFlow/IPFIX for further storage and analysis. IT teams can then analyse the critical data to resolve performance issues, identify optimization opportunities, detect security threats and ensure infrastructure across different environments to support business-critical services.

"The Flowmon solution allows our customers to fully leverage our Nubeva Prisms cloud-native elastic packet processing solution, which now produces NetFlow. IT teams can ensure network performance and detect and respond to potential security threats," said Erik Freeland, Director of Customer Engineering at Nubeva.

When IT professionals need more traffic details, Flowmon leverages full packet data provided by Nubeva Prisms. Its deep packet inspection engine then allows enriching traditional flow data with specific L7 items (HTTP/S, DNS, TLS, DHCP, VoIP and more) to bring an instant insights, reports and analytics on specific application protocols.

About Flowmon

Flowmon Networks empowers businesses to manage and secure their computer networks confidently. Through high-performance network monitoring technology and lean-forward behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide benefit from absolute network traffic visibility to enhance network and application performance and deal with modern cyber threats. The world's largest businesses, internet service providers, government entities and small and midsize companies have come to rely on Flowmon's solutions to take control over their networks, keep order and overcome uncertainty. With solutions recognized by Gartner, Flowmon Networks is one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed visibility in public cloud environments. Nubeva Prisms provides enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low cost. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

