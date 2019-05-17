sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Appointment

PR Newswire

London, May 17

17 May 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

("Rightmove" or "the Company")

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property website, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Tiwari as a non-executive director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees with effect from 1 June 2019.

Amit is Managing Director of Vitruvian Partners LLP. Prior to Vitruvian, Amit was Head of International Developed Equities at Harvard Management Company, and Head of Equities at the Lakshmi Mittal Family Office. Amit previously held senior investment management roles at Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, Ziff Brothers Investments and KKR & Co. He holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's degree in Economics with Honours from Harvard College.

Commenting on his appointment, Scott Forbes, Rightmove's Chairman said:

"I am delighted to welcome Amit to the Rightmove Board. Amit has a strong understanding of the online classified sector and innovation across a range of online marketplace businesses. His extensive knowledge of finance and capital markets make Amit a valuable addition to the Rightmove Board."

There are no further details in respect of Amit Tiwari requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Name and contact for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

01908 712058


© 2019 PR Newswire