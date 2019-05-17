ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code 17-May-2019 / 09:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code* In accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code, ZEAL Network SE (the '*Company*') confirms that: (a) The total number of shares in issue as at the date of this announcement is 22,396,070 (22,352,160 of which are carrying voting rights); (b) The total number of such shares held by Günther SE and its subsidiaries is 7,125,610, constituting 31.82% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 31.88% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares; (c) The total number of such shares held by Walter Manfred Günther is 451,768, constituting 2.02% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and of the total voting rights attaching to such shares; and Accordingly, the total number of shares held by the members of the concert party comprised of Günther SE and its subsidiaries and Walter Manfred Günther and the persons presumed to be acting in concert with them is 7,577,378, constituting 33.83% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 33.90% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares. *- ENDS -* *Investor Relations:* Frank Hoffmann Investor Relations Manager, ZEAL Network T: +44 (0)20 3739 7123 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk *Media:* Matt Drage Head of Corporate Communications, ZEAL Network T: +44 (0)7976 872 861 matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk *About ZEAL Network SE*: 1) _ZEAL is an international digital lottery group._ 2) _The company was founded in 1999. Renamed as ZEAL Network SE in 2014. _ 3) _The company is headquartered in London._ 4) _Its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange._ 5) _The Group has more than 3.9 million customers globally. Since its incorporation, ZEAL Group has generated stakes of more than EUR3 billion and paid out more than EUR1.5 billion in winnings. _ 6) _ZEAL Group includes all subsidiaries of ZEAL Network SE and the affiliated companies of the independent shareholding myLotto24 Ltd._ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 8684 EQS News ID: 812837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2019 03:49 ET (07:49 GMT)