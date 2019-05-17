Supra RZ (Matte Storm Gray Metallic exterior color)



Toyota City, Japan, May 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the launch of the new Supra in Japan at Toyota dealers nationwide. Requests for sales appointments for the 24 Matte Storm Gray Metallic(1) Supra RZ scheduled for production this fiscal year will be accepted online only(2) for approximately one month from 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 to Friday, June 14, 2019(3).The order of the sales appointments will be decided in a draw to be announced on the day of Germany's 47th 24 Hours of N?rburgring endurance race (June 22 to June 23) in which the new Supra is taking part.The new Supra is the first global model of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's GR sports car series. Ever since first competing in Germany's 24 Hours of N?rburgring endurance race in 2007, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has been aiming through its motorsports activities to develop its cars and people, with the goal of "making ever-better cars." The knowledge and know-how it has built up over the years have been funneled into bringing the Supra back to life in the form of the "GR Supra,"(4) as a car that people the world over will find fun to drive.The new Supra produced at the Magna Steyr, Graz Plant in Austria is the first product in a comprehensive collaboration with BMW(5). Following shipment by sea, the cars will pass through Toyota's Motomachi plant for delivery to customers in Japan.The all-new fifth-generation(6) Supra marks the end of a 17-year hiatus since the conclusion of production of the previous generation in 2002. Ever since the Supra's inception in 1978(6), all generations have been front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicles powered by an inline six-cylinder engine. The latest rendition is no exception. This time around, extensive attention has also been paid to the three fundamental elements of wheelbase, tread, and center of gravity, thus achieving handling performance befitting a pure sports car.Sales outlineSales outletsTOYOTA, TOYOPET, Toyota "Corolla," Toyota "Netz" nationwide, and Toyota Mobility Tokyo, Inc.(1) Separate option price of 320,000 yen (consumption tax included) will incur.(2) https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/form/supramattestormgraymetallic_agreement.html(3) The sales method of cars to be produced in the next fiscal year has not been determined yet.(4) The name given for marketing activity. The name reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is "Supra."(5) Concluded on Jan, 2013(6) The first-generation Supra was launched in 1978. In Japan, it was released as Celica XX (Double X). Japan's first-generation Supra (launched in 1986) is the third generation globally.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor Corporation