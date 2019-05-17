sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

SKF Confirms Closure of Stonehouse Factory

GOTHENBURG, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a consultation process with local employee representatives, SKF confirms the proposed closure of its factory in Stonehouse, UK. The proposal was made in December 2018 as part of a wider consolidation of the Group's aerospace manufacturing footprint in Europe.

The Stonehouse factory employs some 185 people and will be closed by 31 December 2021, as previously announced.

Bernd Stephan, President, Automotive and Aerospace, says: "The parties have worked together to ensure all affected employees are supported and the company will be offering a wide range of support activities to help employees prepare themselves for the future."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Previous press release:
6 December 2018: "SKF consolidates aerospace manufacturing in Europe; proposes to close site in Stonehouse" [link]

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

© 2019 PR Newswire