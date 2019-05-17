Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, May 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that Eisai has received approval from "Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative" for Eisai's mid and long-term targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction."SBT Initiative" is an international joint initiative by CDP which is an international NGO operating information disclosure program related to the environment field, the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the World Resources Institute (WRI). Paris Agreement includes to keep the global average temperature rise since pre-industrial revolution to below 2degC as a long-term common global goal for GHG reduction. According to this adaptation of Paris Agreement, SBT Initiative certifies companies with ambitious targets meeting the SBT "2degC target". "SBT Initiative" certified that the following Eisai's GHG emission reduction targets are recognized as based on scientific grounds and therefore approved.- 30% reduction of GHG emission (Scope 1 and 2) by FY2030 from FY2016- 30% reduction of GHG emission (emission based on purchased products and services in Scope 3) by FY2030 from FY2016Scope 1: Direct emission of GHG released into the air by the use of fossil fuelScope 2: Indirect emission of GHG with use of electricity and steam purchased from othersScope 3: Indirect emission of GHG by supply chain excluding EisaiEisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) philosophy, Eisai will strengthen the activities for climate changes and contributes to ensure the society sustainability.