The Company has received a form TR-1 on 16 May 2019 from Oliver Jaster *TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format | |if possible)i | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1a. Identity of the issuer | | |or the underlying issuer of | | |existing shares to which | Zeal Network SE | |voting rights are | | |attached*ii*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer | |*(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please mark the | |appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial | | |instruments | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Other (please specify)iii: Issuer's acquisition | X | |of Lotto24 AG | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Mr Oliver Jaster | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s)* (if different from 3.)v | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Othello Drei Beteiligungs | | |GmbH & Co. KG | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if |Hamburg, Germany | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Name |Othello Vier Beteiligungs | | |GmbH & Co. KG | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if |Hamburg, Germany | |applicable) | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*5. Date on which the | | |threshold was crossed or |14 May 2019 | |reached*vi*:* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*6. Date on which issuer |16 May 2019 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY):* | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |*7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation* | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ | | % of | | | | | | voting | % of voting | Total | | | | rights | rights through |of both|Total number | | |attached| financial | in % |of voting | | | to | instruments |(8.A + |rights of | | | shares | (total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) |issuervii | | | (total | + 8.B 2) | | | | |of 8. A)| | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation | | | | | |on the date| | | | | |on which |31.87% |NA |31.87% |22,352,160 | |threshold | | | | | |was crossed| | | | | |or reached | | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ |Position of| | | | | |previous | | | | | |notificatio|10.28% |NA |10.28% | | |n (if | | | | | |applicable)| | | | | +-----------+--------+--------+--------+-------+-------+-------+ +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which | |the threshold was crossed or reached*viii | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*Class/type | | | |of* | | | |*shares* |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting rights* | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | *Direct* | *Indirect* | *Direct* |*Indirect*| | | | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of |(Art 10 of| | | | Directive | Directive | Directive |Directive | | | | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/E| | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | C) | | | | | | |(DTR5.2.1)| | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |Ordinary |-------------------| | | | |(GB00BHD66J4 | |7,125,610 |NA |31.87%| |4) | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*SUBTOTAL 8. | 7,125,610 | 31.87% | |A* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*Type of | |*Exercise/ * |*Number of voting rights |*% of | |financial |*Expiration*|*Conversion |that may be acquired if |voting| |instrument* |*date*x |Period* xi |the instrument is |rights| | | | |exercised/converted.* |* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+

| | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | |*SUBTOTAL 8. B 1* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to | |Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))* | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ |*Type | | | | | | |of | |*Exercise/ * | |*Number of|*% of | |financ|*Expiration* |*Conversion |*Physical or cash |voting |voting| |ial |*date*x |Period *xi |settlement*xii |rights * |rights| |instru| | | | |* | |ment* | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | | | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | | |*SUBTOTAL 8.B.2* | | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ | | +------+------+------------+------+------+-----+-------+-------+----------+------+ +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*9. Information in relation to the person subject to the | |notification obligation *(please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Person subject to the notification | | |obligation is not controlled by any natural | | |person or legal entity and does not control | | |any other undertaking(s) holding directly | | |or indirectly an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuerxiii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings | | |through which the voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held | X | |starting with the ultimate controlling | | |natural person or legal entityxiv (please | | |add additional rows as necessary) | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | *% of | | | | |voting | | | | |rights | | | | |through| | | | *% of |financi| | | | voting | al | | | | rights if |instrum| | | | it equals |ents if| *Total of both if it equals | | *Name*xv | or is | it | or is higher than the | | |higher than|equals | notifiable threshold* | | | the | or is | | | |notifiable |higher | | | |threshold* | than | | | | | the | | | | |notifia| | | | | ble | | | | |thresho| | | | | ld* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Oliver | | | | |Jaster | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Vier | | | | |Beteiligung|28.04% | |28.04% | |s GmbH & | | | | |Co. KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Oliver | | | | |Jaster | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding | | | | |Immobilien | | | | |GmbH & Co. | | | | |KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Consulting | | | | |GmbH | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Vier | | | | |Beteiligung|28.04% | |28.04% | |s GmbH & | | | | |Co. KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Oliver | | | | |Jaster | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding | | | | |Immobilien | | | | |Management | | | | |GmbH | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding | | | | |Immobilien | | | | |GmbH & Co. | | | | |KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Consulting | | | | |GmbH | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Vier | | | | |Beteiligung|28.04% | |28.04% | |s GmbH & | | | | |Co. KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Oliver | | | | |Jaster | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Drei | | | |

|Beteiligung|3.83% | |3.83% | |s GmbH & | | | | |Co. KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Oliver | | | | |Jaster | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Günther | | | | |Holding SE | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Drei | | | | |Beteiligung| | | | |s-Managemen| | | | |t GmbH | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Othello | | | | |Drei | | | | |Beteiligung|3.83% | |3.83% | |s GmbH & | | | | |Co. KG | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:* | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |Name of the proxy |N/A | |holder | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The number and % of |N/A | |voting rights held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |The date until which | | |the voting rights will |N/A | |be held | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ |*11. Additional information*xvi | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+--------------+--------------+ +---------------------+-----------+ |*Place of completion*|Berlin | +---------------------+-----------+ |*Date of completion* |16 May 2019| +---------------------+-----------+ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: HOL TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 8686 EQS News ID: 812857 End of Announcement EQS News Service

