Valmet agrees on a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil

Valmet has signed contracts for a large pulp and paper technology delivery to Klabin S.A. in Brazil. The order consist of a kraftliner machine (PM27), a new fiberline, a new continuous cooking and a pulp dryer rebuild. The order is included in Valmet's second quarter 2019 orders received and the value of the order is around EUR 260-290 million.

Furthermore, Valmet and Klabin have signed Letters of Intent (LOI) for the delivery of a second kraftliner machine (PM28) and a second cooking and fiberline for which the final agreements are expected to be signed and delivery schedule to commence in May 2021.

The now agreed order for the delivery of a kraftliner production line is Valmet's first large board making technology delivery to Brazil and means an important breakthrough to the Brazilian paper industry market for Valmet.

"Our upcoming new kraftliner production line will be the world's first production line for kraftliner made from 100 percent eucalyptus pulp. We have done, together with Valmet, a lot of conceptual and engineering developments for this innovative solution that will deliver a high performance kraftliner for the corrugated container industry," says Francisco César Razzolini, Industrial Technology, Innovation, Sustainability, Project and Pulp Business Officer at Klabin.

"This first major paper technology order enhances Valmet's position in the Brazilian market, where we have been so far especially known as a partner for pulp producers," says Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet.

The pulp technology delivery for its part will create the first reference for Valmet's new continuous cooking technology, CompactCooking G3, which was launched in 2018. Moreover, the rebuild of the pulp dryer will increase the capacity of the current pulp drying line delivered by Valmet in 2016.

"Klabin wanted a solution with high pulp quality to meet challenging end-product requirements with high availability and decided to trust Valmet to deliver this. This is a significant order for our pulp business in South America and proves the competitiveness of our new innovations in cooking and fiber line technology," says Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

The employment impact of the krafliner production line (PM27) delivery is over 500 man years mainly in Europe, Brazil and China and of the pulp technology delivery almost 500 man years mainly in Finland, Sweden and Brazil.

Technical details of the delivery

Valmet will supply a complete kraftliner board production line with an extended scope of supply delivery, including a wide mill engineering package. The delivery consists of equipment for stock preparation (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/stock-preparation/) system and approach flow system (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/approach-flow-system/) as well as a complete multiply kraftliner machine (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/) (PM 27) from headbox to reel, followed by a winder with automated transfer rails and roll handling systems. The delivery also includes air systems for the machine, a hall ventilation system as well as a wet end chemical system and surface starch preparation and sizer supply systems.

The automation delivery (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/) includes Valmet DNA Automation System for process and machine controls and Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution. A large Valmet Industrial Internet (https://www.valmet.com/campaign/dialogue-with-data/) package with Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is included in the delivery as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/) package for start-up for all machine clothing positions.

The 9,000-mm wide (wire) machine will produce high quality kraftliner and white top liner grades with a design basis weight range of 80-200 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min and the design daily capacity 1,555 tonnes.

The cooking and fiber line delivery includes a complete cooking plant and fiber line with a capacity of 2000 ADt per day. The cooking plant features Valmet's next generation continuous cooking technology, CompactCooking G3 (https://www.valmet.com/campaign/new-compactcooking/), and includes ImpBin technology for steaming and impregnation of the wood chips. This two-vessel system provides excellent pulp quality with very low reject content.

The cooking and fiber line is proven to be easy to maintain and delivers high yield, low energy consumption and high availability. The new cooking features improve the flexibility and deliver optimized bleachability especially for eucalyptus based hard wood production.

The pulp drying line (https://www.valmet.com/pulp/pulp-drying/?page=1) upgrade includes e.g. a new baling line, automatic tail threading equipment, process equipment debottlenecking and roll handling line upgrade. These upgrades increase the capacity of both market pulp and fluff pulp production and improve safety.

Information about the customer

Klabin S.A. is the biggest paper producer and exporter of paper for packaging in Brazil, it is the only company offering one-stop shop solutions in hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp, and the leader in corrugated board packaging and industrial bags. The company was founded in 1899, and it has 18 industrial plants units of which 17 in Brazil and one in Argentina.

