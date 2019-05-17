MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT: 2019 first quarter sales rise by 5.8%

Strong upturn in order intake in home building: +11.4% in value



Consolidated (€M)

non audited Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation

in €M Variation

in % Home Building 173.8 169.1 4.7 +2.8% Renovation 26.0 20.2 5.8 +28.5% Land development 1.3 0.4 0.9 +246.3% Real estate development - 0.4 -0.4 -86.6% TOTAL 201.1 190.1 +11.0 +5.8%



+5.8% growth for 1st quarter 2019

The Group*HEXAOM recorded sales for €201.1M for Q1 2019, up by 5.8% over last year. This strong performance, in synch with Group expectations, is driven primarily by:

The Home Building activity, showing growth at 2.8% boosted, amongst other things, by the initial measures taken by the Group at the end of 2018 to shorten construction lead times;

The Renovation activity (B2B and B2C), fully in line with Group expectations, that continues to grow by 28.5%, reflecting the dynamic of its order intake recorded in 2018.

A sharp upswing in commercial activity

After a 2018 financial year during which order intakes were adversely affected by a challenging environment, the commercial activity enjoyed a strong rebound over the first 3 months of 2019.

Thus, at the end of March 2019, the Group recorded 1,729 gross order intakes in the Home Building activity, representing sales of €208.3M, up by 9.3% in number and by 11.4% in value over end of March 2018.

In a market down by 7.3% over the past twelve months (according to Markémétron), the Home Building activity outperformed the market, confirming the Group's leadership position. This performance also results from the marketing and communication actions on the occasion of the company's centenary.

Order intakes for the B2B Renovation activity are impacted by a particularly high base effect over the 1st quarter (+146.7% at Q1 2018) and reached €8.6M against €20.3M last year.

Cumulative order intake at March 31st, 2019 in the B2C Renovation activity reached €11.9M, down by 16.6% over last year.

The Renovation activity as a whole is rather cyclic, order intakes for the beginning of this year do not call into question the Group's expectations for the full financial year.

Continued growth expected for 2019

For 2019, given the visibility generated by its backlog and considering the level of its production in progress, the Group HEXAOM expects to record a new year of growth in production accompanied by a significant improvement in the operating profit of its Renovation activity.

* subject to the approval of the annual General Meeting of shareholders May 16th next

ABOUT THE GROUP

Since 1919, five generations of the same family have successively taken over the helm of what is to become HEXAOM, a Group that drives and federates an ecosystem of 40 brands and subsidiaries with complementary expertise. A unique story of family entrepreneurship characterized by its stability in a complex market sector.

The Group, leader in home building, renovation and home ownership markets in France, serves more than 9,500 clients per year, has built over 100,000 homes, has carried out more than 75,000 renovations, employs over 2,000 people and recorded sales for €804M in 2018.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT equities are eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plan.

MAISONS FRANCE CONFORT is listed on the Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

ISIN Number: FR 0004159473 - Index: CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small, CAC® All-Tradable, CAC® All-Share

GLOSSARY:

Gross order intake: a contract is recorded in gross order intakes on signature by the client and acceptance by our sales administration departments (control of documents and validity of the project's financing plan, return of the field survey, verification and acceptance of the selling price). The amount recorded corresponds to the pre-tax turnover generated on this contract

Order backlog: all recorded orders which have not been cancelled or transferred to "production in progress".

Production in progress: all orders for which the conditions precedent to begin work have been met (building permit and client financing obtained, client ownership of the land) and which have not been accepted by the client (delivered).

Evolution of sales at constant scope: evolution of sales of periods to be compared, recalculated as follows:

- In the event of an acquisition, the turnover of the acquired company that has no correspondence in the comparison period is deducted from the current period,

- In the event of transfer, the turnover of the transferred company that has no correspondence in the current period is deducted from the comparison period

B2B (business to business): refers to transactions conducted between two companies.

B2C (business to consumer): refers to transactions conducted between the company and consumers.

Net contribution margin: corresponds to the difference between the sales generated by contracts and the costs directly related to these contracts (construction costs, sales or broker commissions, taxes, insurance, etc.).

Cash position: includes cash on hand and demand deposits.

Debt: includes all current and non-current financial debts.

Cash net of debt: available cash less debt.

