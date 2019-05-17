Tánaiste Minister for Foreign Affairs Trade Simon Coveney TD today announced that data management and regtech specialist RIMES has established a new office at City Gate, Mahon, Cork, Ireland.

The company has already created 10 highly skilled and specialised roles since the office was opened. Activities to be carried out from the Cork office will include data operations and client services focused on global clients.

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regtech specialist serving over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries, including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest asset servicers by TAUM. The Cork opening represents the 11th RIMES office location across the globe.

An Tánaiste was joined by Christian Fauvelais, CEO Founder RIMES, Diarmuid O'Donovan COO, Mark Sedgwick, Head of RIMES Cork and IDA Ireland executives at the official launch.

Welcoming RIMES to Ireland, An Tanaiste said "I have no doubt that RIMES is going to go from strength to strength and from this investment we are going to see much growth. These high quality jobs are another vote of confidence for Cork which is going to be the fastest growing city in Ireland for the next 20 years. RIMES and Cork will be on that journey together."

Christian Fauvelais, CEO said: "Cork is a hotbed of business, technology and innovation that continues to expand and attract world-leading companies. Our local team has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will provide more opportunities for us to work even closer with our existing and new clients."

Diarmuid O'Donovan, COO added: "Opening our doors in Cork enables us to tap into an amazing pool of talent. We have been encouraged by the response to our recruitment efforts to date: Ireland is home to diverse candidates with sought-after skills, and we look forward to growing our team during 2019."

Commenting on the announcement Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said "We are proud to support RIMES as they open their new office in Cork, bringing even more energy and innovation to a city already so full of these traits. Ireland has a highly-skilled and talented workforce, and we look forward to working with RIMES as they establish their Irish base here."

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest asset servicers by TAUM. www.rimes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005167/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Ferrari

Marketing@rimes.com

+1 212 381 9000