Terveystalo Plc: Terveystalo's network of occupational health services to expand: Terveystalo to acquire Työsyke Oy in Kanta-Häme

Press release 17 May 2019



The owners of Työsyke Oy, the city of Hämeenlinna, the municipality of Kanta-Häme Hospital District, the city of Riihimäki, the municipality of the Riihimäki Region Health Center, the municipalities of Hausjärvi and Janakkala, and other shareholders are announcing their intention to sell Työsyke Oy's operations to Terveystalo and their intention to choose Terveystalo to become their occupational health services provider. The acquisition process is still ongoing and is expected to be completed in the coming months. The acquisition will be handled by Hämeenlinna City Board on 20 May 2019. City council will decide on the transaction on 10 June 2019. The other shareholders of Työsyke Oy will handle the transaction in their own decision-making bodies.

"We warmly welcome all Työsyke Oy employees and customers to Terveystalo! Together, we are able to serve the municipalities, businesses and occupational health customers of the area even better than today. Kanta-Häme is an important area for Terveystalo and we want to invest in growth and development in this area, "says Laura Räty, Senior Vice President of Public Partnerships at Terveystalo.

"Terveystalo is a good company that won the tender on its merits. Terveystalo is Finland's leading provider of occupational health services and an expert on quality development which provides digitally supported services to support employees, work communities, and leadership alike," says Juha Isosuo, Deputy Mayor of the City of Hämeenlinna.

In the transaction, the position of the company's employees will not change. Operations will continue in the former premises.

Additional Information:

Terveystalo, Customer Director Toni Siiskonen, Public Services, Western Finland, tel. +358 40 512 3699

City of Hämeenlinna, Deputy Mayor Juha Isosuo, tel. +358 3 621 2300

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest health care service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 260 locations across Finland. The clinic network is complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2018, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.5 million visits to a physician. Around half of Terveystalo's 10,000 health care professionals are employees of Terveystalo, while the other half are independent practitioners. www.terveystalo.com

Työsyke Oy is a leading company providing comprehensive occupational health services in its area, offering versatile preventive occupational health services to both the public sector and small and agricultural entrepreneurs in Kanta-Häme. The company employs 48 people. The company has about 12,000 end-users of occupational health. Net sales in 2018 amounted to approximately EUR 5 million. Työsyke Oy has 6 offices in Hämeenlinna, Lamm, Janakkala and Riihimäki.

