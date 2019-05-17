ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17-May-2019 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Position: Member of the Supervisory Board _b) Initial notification_ *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* Financial Instrument: Debt instrument ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Date of transaction: 2019-05-14 Nature of the transaction: Pledge of 6,268,276 ZEAL Network SE shares _Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Pice(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* 0.00 0 0.00 Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue _Aggregated information_ Financial Instrument: Shares ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Date of transaction: 2019-05-14 Nature of the transaction: Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 6,268,276 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 10,054,316 shares in Lotto24 AG). _Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Aggregated volume(s)* *Total* 0.00 0 0.00 Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 8687 EQS News ID: 812909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 17, 2019