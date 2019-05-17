Novaremed AG, a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company, today announced a poster presentation highlighting the top-line results from a Phase 2a (Proof of Concept) study of NRD.E1 for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP). The poster presentation took place at the 7th International Congress on Neuropathic Pain Meeting (NeuPSIG) in London, UK on May 9-11, 2019.

"This was our first communication at a leading neuropathic pain-focused event. Novaremed's lead drug, NRD.E1 is a non-opioid small molecule for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The results of our Phase 2a in patients with DNP showed clinically relevant treatment benefit from NRD.E1 across multiple primary and secondary endpoints, providing a strong scientific foundation for advancing the development of NRD.E1 into the upcoming global Phase 2b study in DNP," said Sara Mangialaio, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Novaremed AG. "NRD.E1 has the potential to address a major unmet medical need in DNP."

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Novaremed is developing NRD.E1, an innovative therapy for diabetic neuropathic pain Results from a proof of concept study

https://www.novaremed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/PS90_Novaremed_NRDE1PoCinDNP_20190503_c.pdf

Presenter: Sara Mangialaio, MD, PhD, Novaremed

Presentation Date: May 11, 2019

Notes to the Editor:

About Novaremed

Novaremed Ltd. was founded in 2008 in Israel and reincorporated as Novaremed AG in Switzerland late 2017. Novaremed is developing NRD.E1, an orally-active small molecule with a differentiated mechanism of action for the treatment of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain (DPN). In a Phase 2a Proof of Concept study, NRD.E1 showed clinically relevant reduction in patient reported pain. Novaremed is currently preparing for a global Phase 2b study in DPN, expected to start in Q4 2019. For more information, visit www.novaremed.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005176/en/

Contacts:

Subhasis Roy

Chief Operating Officer

Tel: +41 79 2075715

Email:subhasis.roy@novaremed.com