In the EU there were 79 recalls, for which the main risk was electric shock. These included 40 recalls of electrical appliances and equipment. Other product categories for recall included lighting equipment and lighting chains.

There were 14 recalls of electrical and electronic products in the USA in Q1 2019. These included 9 recalls of electrical appliances and equipment, for which fire was the main risk.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

