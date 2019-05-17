As of May 20, 2019, the following instrument issued by Swedbank AB listed on STO Structured Product will change short name and trading code. ISIN Old Short Name New Short Name Old Trading Code New Trading Code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009147408 SWEB 194 SWEB194 SWEB_194 SWEB194 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB