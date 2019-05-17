As of May 20, 2019, following bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006599650 Kreditbevis USA High Yield CCCDXHY0FNDA 9 250,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0006992889 FRB Index USA High Yield FRB INDEX USAHY N 9 300,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0007981980 FRB Index USA High Yield2 FRB INDEX USAHY2 N 9 500,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009554116 FRB Index USA High Yield3 FRB INDEX USAHY3 N 9 600,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0011308808 Fastrantebevis Index US HY FRB INDEX USAHY4 N 9 898,00 FRB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005796232 Rantebevis Index EUHY3 RB INDEX EUHY3 N 9 333,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0005936077 Rantebevis Index Europa HY 4 RB INDEX EUHY4 N 9 333,00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB