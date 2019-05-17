Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pioneer Green Farms LLC has begun planting hemp on 10 acres in Colorado pursuant to the recently announced Letter of Intent with Colorado-based Sugar Magnolia Hemp Farms LLC. Como Company LLC will manage the planting and hemp cultivation on behalf of Pioneer Green Farms. A final binding lease and operational agreement calls for cultivation of 10 acres in 2019, which will be expanded to 40 acres in 2020. The Letter of Intent also calls for the purchase of infrastructure and installation of an extraction, storage and drying building that will act as both a laboratory and storage.

"Pioneer Green Farms will be one of the first hemp growers in Colorado to partner with an existing all-natural cannabis cultivator established in 2016 growing recreational cannabis for servicing the state's demand for adult use cannabis." says Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "We are planting 20,000 hemp plants on the initial 10 acres and expect over 10 metric tons of the highest quality biomass possible. The extraction plant will be operational before the initial crop is ready to be harvested. We believe it is important to be in control of our own source of hemp and full-spectrum CBD oil supplies as demand for CBD is expected to continue to expand over the coming years."

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy

1-727-304-8003

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER:

Statements in this press release, which are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks associated with the Company's financial condition and prospects, legal risks associated with product liability and risks of governmental legislation and regulation, risks associated with market acceptance and technological changes, risks associated with dependence on suppliers, risks relating to international operations, risks associated with competition and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities. These risks may cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44862