At the request of Nexstim Plc, Nexstim Plc equity rights will be traded on First North as from 20 May 2019. Security name: Nexstim 2019 Offer Warrants ------------------------------------------- Short name: NXTMS TO ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000375274 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 173956 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: See the applicable terms in the Prospectus dated March 26, 2019; minimum issue price EUR 0,115 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Nexstim Plc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription October 22, 2019 - November 4, 2019 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading October 29, 2019 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners Oy on +358 40 842 4479 (Jussi Majamaa).