EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.5.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF NEXSTIM 2019 OFFER WARRANTS WILL BE LISTED ON 20.5.2019 The option rights of Nexstim 2019 offer warrants will be listed as of 20.5.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 17.5.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET NEXSTIM 2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 20.5.2019 Nexstim 2019 optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 20.5.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=725740