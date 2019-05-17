Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article on Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF). The company's revenue tripled to more than $8.7 million after launching cannabis oil and concentrate operations in California and Nevada.

The company's California operations generated $5,324,396 in revenue; its Nevada-based business generated $514,365 in revenue; and its existing Oregon operations reported a 32.8% increase in revenue to $2,168,975 for the quarter.

While the company has roots in Oregon, its California business has quickly become the biggest growth driver. California-based operations generated $1,865,542 in EBITDA, which offset operating losses of $618,400 in Oregon and $299,371 in Nevada, to achieve aggregate EBITDA of $929,260 for the quarter.

The California businesses' gross margins were a robust 39.7%, which was significantly higher than the 8% in Oregon and 3.9% in Nevada. While the Oregon business reported a 4% increase in average selling prices, the Nevada business' gross margins were temporarily depressed due to high inventory costs as a result of FIFO inventory accounting. These margins are projected to normalize in the second quarter.

The company used approximately $2 million in cash and raised a $1.7 million bridge financing to end the quarter with about $360,000 in cash and cash equivalents.

Click here to receive an investor presentation and additional Company updates

Positive Outlook

Halo Labs anticipates that its Coastal Harvest will continue to be a strong growth driver for revenue and profitability. With the launch of DabTabs Dablets and other initiatives, the subsidiary is already operating at an annualized production rate of about $25 million. New distributor agreements could further improve these figures and cement its leadership position.

In addition to these efforts, the company continues to launch new higher margin products across all three markets. The company introduced its first edible line in November 2018, DabTabs Dablets in late March, and DabTab GO in early-May. These products could further enhance average selling prices and help improve overall EBITDA.

The company also secured a hemp processing facility in mid-April that will power its entry into the market for cannabidiol (CBD) products. The facility is expected to process about 10,000 kilograms of hemp per month when fully operational, which could yield 700 to 900 kilograms of high-grade distillate or isolate CBD each month.

Outside of the United States, the company has begun operations in Lesotho, Africa through a strategic partnership. The country was the first in Africa to regulate medical marijuana and its regulations were crafted with exports in mind. The company's focus on cannabis oils and concentrates sets it apart from many others in the country.

HALO Labs - The Journey of a pioneer in Cannabis Extraction and Oils. Please click this link to see a video on HALO Labs.

Looking Ahead

Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) represents a unique opportunity to invest in a multi-state operator focused on cannabis oils and concentrates. With its proven success in Oregon, the company is quickly expanding into new states to increase revenue and launching new higher margin products to increase profitability. The company's upcoming move into the CBD market could also prove to be a catalyst for further growth.

Click here to receive an investor presentation and additional Company updates

For more information, visit the company's website at www.halocanna.com.

Please follow the link to read the full article and see the full video on CFN:

http://bit.ly/2WPnFWe

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

HALO Labs

Investor Relations

info@halocanna.com

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

Flane@cannabisfn.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44863