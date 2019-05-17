The following information is based on a press release from Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVO, SE0006826046) published on May 15, 2019 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting of Evolution Gaming Group AB held on April 26, 2019 decided that 5 new shares will be issued for every 1 EVO share held (5:1), the scheduled Ex-date is May 23, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.6. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=725737