Therachon to Present Data from Ongoing Phase II Study of Apraglutide for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) at Digestive Disease Week

- Data to be presented from Phase II study of two patients with short bowel syndrome in an ongoing study of apraglutide

BASEL, Switzerland, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therachon AG ("Therachon"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare conditions, today announced that it will present interim results from its ongoing Phase II clinical study of apraglutide at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in San Diego, CA.

The presentation will detail interim results from an ongoing open-label Phase II trial of apraglutide. Preliminary results indicate that once-weekly dosing was well-tolerated and improved both fecal wet weight and energy absorption. Results also suggest that apraglutide may alleviate the risk of dehydration and malnutrition in patients with SBS.

Apraglutide is being developed as a once-weekly, potential best-in-class GLP-2 analog for the treatment of SBS.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Effect of Apraglutide, a Novel Long-Acting Glucagon-Like Peptide-2 Analog, on Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome and Intestinal Insufficiency: Preliminary Results from an Open-Label Study

Poster Number: 3132007

Session Track: Nutritional Support and Failure

Presenting Author:Johanna Eliasson, M.D.

Date:May 19, 2019

Time: 12pm - 2pm PDT

The abstract is available on the DDW website in the online supplement to the Gastroenterology Journalhere.

About Short Bowel Syndrome

Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) results from extensive intestinal resection due to chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), acute events (e.g. mesenteric infarction) or congenital abnormalities. Symptoms of SBS include diarrhea, dehydration, malnutrition and weight loss. To survive, patients with severe forms of SBS require parenteral support, or PS, the intravenous delivery of essential nutrients, calories and fluids. For some patients, PS must be delivered for 10 to 15 hours per day, a significant burden that severely diminishes quality of life. An estimated 20,000-40,000 patients are thought to suffer from SBS in the U.S. and Europe.

About Apraglutide

Apraglutide is designed to increase the intestine's ability to absorb nutrients and minimize the burden of parenteral support, thereby improving patients' quality of life and their ability to thrive. It is a next-generation, synthetic GLP-2 analog that has undergone extensive preclinical characterization and optimization. It has successfully completed Phase 1 single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose clinical trials in healthy volunteers. Based on preclinical and clinical data to date, apraglutide has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for SBS, designed for dosing no more than once-weekly. Apraglutide is currently being investigated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in SBS patients in Denmark.

About Therachon

Therachon is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare conditions for which there is significant unmet medical need. The company is currently advancing a pipeline of therapeutics focused on rare gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal disorders and conditions, including both short bowel syndrome and achondroplasia. Therachon is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients living with serious rare disorders. For more information, please visit www.therachon.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

dcantey@gpg.com

+1 (202) 337-0808

OR

Morgan Warners

mwarners@gpg.com

+1 (202) 337-0808

