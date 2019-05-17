Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, was named the Best-In-Class Cloud Service Provider by the UK Cloud Awards 2019 at a ceremony here last night.

Now in its sixth year, the UK Cloud Awards recognise innovation and excellence in the cloud industry by showcasing leading companies, customers and individuals in the United Kingdom.

Workiva was recognised for its Wdesk platform that helps organisations consolidate, connect and tag their data in a single, cloud environment so they are able to reduce risk and save time when filing reports with various regulators and other stakeholders.

Workiva, the global leader in XBRL and Inline XBRL, is also streamlining how customers comply with the European Securities and Markets Authority's mandate for Inline XBRL for European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting. More than 5,000 EU issuers will be required to use ESEF taxonomy for their annual financial reports, ending on or after January 1, 2020.

Multinational companies are also using Wdesk to improve efficiency and transparency in global statutory reporting, which is a complex process for reporting information to government agencies in compliance with each jurisdiction's local GAAP requirements.

"We are honored to be recognised by the UK Cloud Awards," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "Wdesk is the only cloud platform that provides data assurance throughout the entire reporting process from ERP transactional data to final reports. We will continue to be a driving force in transforming financial reporting throughout the world."

Workiva also recently won a DevOps Excellence Award by Computing in London.

A full list of the UK Cloud Awards 2019 can be found here.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/uk/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

FORTUNE and FORTUNE 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005221/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kevin McCarthy

Workiva Inc.

press@workiva.com