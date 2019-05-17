Galsene Productions, LTD: Marieme Releases New Video 'Ask For Help'

Select Live Dates Announced

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2019 / Senegalese songstress Marieme unveils the new video today for her single 'Ask For Help.' The track is taken from her debut EP released on Caroline last year. The concept behind 'Ask For Help' is that asking for help is a strong position, not a weak one. Marieme explains: "We deal with so much in this society and as time passes we're learning more and more about the human condition. It's very important to know our barriers so we can move past them and be able to live our true purpose. Pride is a big barrier that leads us down many holes, and in the song we wanted to be able to break down those barriers through the most powerful medium, music."

"I think this song is so important because we're going through tough times and people don't know how to deal. It's important that we are there for each other and that we're not ashamed to ask for help when you need it. We need to care for ourselves and care for our souls, mental health is something everyone should be focusing on, it's at the root of a lot of society's woes.

The song is featured in the teaser trailer for The Season Premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life on Oprah's OWN Network and was also heard on the May 12th episode of the CBS mini-series event The Red Line.

The striking clip was shot by Fallout Entertainment who Marieme had worked with before for her 'Leave' video. Marieme talks about the vibe on set: "It was an almost all female crew with seven women, the energy was perfect! Amanda Abicalaffe, the director came up with the concept of the parallel worlds and the red sheets representing the barriers."

"Although I released 'Ask for Help' last year, it was important to do the video because the song is so powerful, people have reached out to me and said that the song has helped them out of bad places, and that's the purpose of my music so that makes me smile."

Check out the premiere of 'Ask For Help' via BlackBook and play, share and post the video on Youtube.

Prior to the video for 'Ask for Help,' Marieme most recently released a video celebrating her home country called 'Fi Moy Senegal.' Originally on YouTube only in Senegal, it garnered so much attention it is now available in the states with plans to release the song on all streaming services in June, a perfect time for the summer tinged tune.

New to the scene, with just one EP released last year, Marieme has already shared the stage with notable players including African music legends Youssou N'dour and Baba Maal as well as Akon who she plans to work with very soon. She left her native Africa as a youngster a few years after war broke out in Mauritania, where she was born and where her family was living, and her home country of Senegal. Tragedies of conflict from such a young age and her travels around the world have inspired Marieme to become more conscious about the world around her and how she could work to connect people with the healing potential of music. Now dividing her time between New York City and Los Angeles, expect a lot more from Marieme.

Marieme is currently in the studio with plans for a debut LP to be released in early next year.

Live Dates:

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Fais Do-Do

June 27 - New York, NY - Drom

July 7 - New York, NY - Pianos

