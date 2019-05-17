Brunel International NV: Brunel AGM 2019

Press Release

Amsterdam, 17 May 2019

On 16 May 2019, the annual general meeting of shareholders approved all voting items that were on the agenda. As a result, Kitty Koelemeijer is appointed as a member of the supervisory board for a term of four years. Further, Aat Schouwenaar is reappointed as a member of the supervisory board for a term of two years.

A dividend of €0.25 per share of €0.03 par value has been declared for the 2018 financial year. The dividend, less 15% dividend withholding tax, will be made payable as of 7 June 2019 at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. in Amsterdam.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the stock exchange of Euronext Amsterdam as of 20 May 2019. The record date is 21 May 2019 after closing of the stock exchange.

ABN AMRO is facilitating a dividend reinvestment plan in consultation with Brunel International N.V.