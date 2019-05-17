Dolby Laboratories: First Dolby Cinema Opens in Germany with Kinopolis Gruppe in Munich

MUNICH, Germany, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) and Kinopolis Gruppe today announced the opening of the first Dolby Cinema in Germany at the renowned Mathäser Palast in Munich. Film fans can now enjoy the very best cinema presentation in the heart of the city, following the opening of the highly-anticipated site.



Dolby Cinema combines Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and bespoke design to create the perfect environment to be fully immersed in the storytelling of a film. Dolby Vision is presented through a dual 4K laser, High Dynamic Range (HDR) projector system, and boasts a spectacular, ultra vivid picture. Compared to standard screens, the Dolby Vision image is twice as bright, 500 times the contrast ratio, has blacker blacks, and an unsurpassed colour palette. Cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound transports viewers into the scene, filling the cinema with a soundscape that flows all around and above the audience.

Dolby works with each cinema location to create the most perfect Dolby Cinema environment possible. The breathtaking technology is combined with ultimate luxury throughout the cinema including 312 seats and 15 recliners in the first row at the Mathäser site.

In addition, the Dolby Cinema at Mathäser will have its very own entrance as well as a lounge area for film fans to enjoy the refreshments and beverages that will be on offer in the VIP style lounge.

"We know that there has been a lot of excitement for the opening of the first Dolby Cinema in Germany at this site with Kinopolis. We're excited to now be able to offer film fans in Munich an unrivalled cinematic experience in the heart of the city," said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President of Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. "This opening is another step in the expansion of the Dolby Cinema footprint in Europe, offering consumers more locations and the ability to enjoy the best sound, picture, and environment for any genre of movie."

Dr. Gregory Theile from Kinopolis, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to be the first to offer Dolby Cinema in Germany. The innovative design, the impressive sound, and the absolutely stunning picture take the movie experience to a whole new level. We are always striving for the best and most innovative cinematic experience for our guests and that's why we chose the Dolby Cinema concept for our flagship site in Munich."

About Kinopolis

With over 100 years of movie theatre tradition under its belt, the Kinopolis Group is a fourth generation, family-owned enterprise which is widely recognized as one the largest and most successful movie theatre companies in Germany. Kinopolis has a presence in 15 locations across the country, including the Mathäser Filmpalast - Germany's best running movie theatre. Based in Darmstadt, Kinopolis is committed to bringing the highest level of professionalism and state-of-the-art technology to the industry.

For more information, visit www.kinopolis.de .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories , Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema , Dolby Voice , and Dolby Audio - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Dimension, Dolby Vision, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

