Extended partnership brings best-of-breed digital marketing solution to DMOs in European markets

Stackla, the world's smartest visual content marketing platform, today announces the multi-year extension and global expansion of its partnership with Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing, revenue generation and mobile technologies for the global destination marketing industry.

"With the global expansion of our Simpleview partnership, we're providing thousands of destination marketers access to the most capable digital marketing suite available in market," said Damien Mahoney, Co-Founder and CEO of Stackla. "The combined capability of Stackla and Simpleview is unmatched. Together, we're saving destination marketers valuable time and money by helping them seamlessly fuel their websites, emails, ads and more with the inspirational user-generated content (UGC) travelers seek when planning their next trip."

"There is no question that Stackla continues to be the best UGC platform on the market," said Simpleview VP of Sales Greg Evans, "and it's that level of expertise, leadership and innovation we want to continue to bring to our customers, especially as we expand into the European market."

Mahoney confirms that Stackla is reinvesting in product, integrations and global support, saying, "We have a host of major product releases this year that will be transformational for the travel and DMO industry."

As the UGC platform of choice for organizations large and small across all segments of travel-from DMOs, tour operators and OTAs to airlines, cruise lines and hotel groups-Stackla is trusted by hundreds of travel brands around the world, including Air France, Expedia, The Travel Corporation (TTC), Leading Hotels of the World, Brand USA, VisitScotland, Visit Las Vegas and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Stackla has recently released several new features to make it quicker and easier than ever for travel marketers to find, manage and continually put the best user-generated content to work for their brands.

Stackla's Co-Pilot machine learning engine learns brands' specific audiences and preferences to make predictive content recommendations

learns brands' specific audiences and preferences to make predictive content recommendations Stackla Asset Manager centralizes all brands' earned and owned assets, offering easy photo editing, organization and distribution while being the only asset manager with real-time content discovery and recommendations

centralizes all brands' earned and owned assets, offering easy photo editing, organization and distribution while being the only asset manager with real-time content discovery and recommendations Stackla Chrome Extension enables marketers to access, search and use Stackla UGC directly from their Chrome browsers as well as easily add, tag and rights manage visuals from within Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube browsers

enables marketers to access, search and use Stackla UGC directly from their Chrome browsers as well as easily add, tag and rights manage visuals from within Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube browsers Robust Rights Management workflows for all 25+ social networks Stackla supports including original file upload forms that make it easy for brands to get high-res images from content creators

for all 25+ social networks Stackla supports including original file upload forms that make it easy for brands to get high-res images from content creators View Similar Tiles and Find Tiles from this Location allow marketers to instantly surface images that closely resemble a brand's chosen visual or other images that were taken at the same location as a selected image

allow marketers to instantly surface images that closely resemble a brand's chosen visual or other images that were taken at the same location as a selected image Automation Rules can drastically improve internal efficiencies and save marketers time by enabling them to automate various actions based on customizable content triggers

can drastically improve internal efficiencies and save marketers time by enabling them to automate various actions based on customizable content triggers Group Management and User Access Controls give organizations the power to manage multiple Stackla deployments with granular controls across cities, states, regions, brands or teams

Stackla will be at Simpleview Summit May 19-22 in Phoenix, AZ. Learn more about Stackla-powered UGC with Simpleview here.

About Stackla

Stackla is the world's smartest visual content marketing platform, helping modern marketers discover, manage and display the best visuals across all their marketing touchpoints. With an AI-powered user-generated content platform and asset manager, Stackla sits at the core of the marketing stack, actively discovering and recommending content from across the social web to reduce content costs while fueling personalized experiences at scale. Trusted by 350+ brands across travel, CPG, retail and nonprofits, Stackla is designed to meet the needs of enterprise-level organizations like Disney, McDonald's, Toyota, Sony and Expedia. For more information, visit www.stackla.com and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.

