Global Liquor Market is Expected to Reach 141950 Million (141.95 billion) US$, With a CAGR Growth of 6.4% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Liquor Market is valued at 92130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 141950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

Liquor, also known as Shaojiu or Baijiu in china, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Liquor is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40% and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV).

The Liquor industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2018, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 30% revenue market share. The majority players in China Liquor market are Moutai, Wuliangye, Yanghe, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Fenjiu and Baiyunbian Group, etc.

Liquor can be similar in appearance to vodka, but it has a unique flavor that is not comparable to any other type of spirit. Liquor is often classified based on three fragrances: Sauce, thick and light etc.

Key Market Trends:

Thick-favor type is the major product with 70.82% sales market share in 2018. The typical production enterprises of thick-favor liquor are Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao. Moutai is the key manufacturer to produce sauce-favor types Liquor.

The Key objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Liquor market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Liquor market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Liquor companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Liquor submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In total 30 manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Moutai

Wuliangye

Yanghe

Fenjiu

Luzhou Laojiao

Daohuaxiang

The report covers Liquor market size by type:

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Other

The report covers Liquor market size by Applications

Family Dinner

Friends Gathering

Business Entertainment

Others

Global Organic Cocoa Liquor Market Research Report 2019

Organic Cocoa Liquor is pure cocoa mass in solid or semi-solid form. Like the cocoa beans (nibs) from which it is produced, it contains both cocoa solids and cocoa butter in roughly equal proportion. North America and Europe is poised to remain at the forefront of global cocoa liquor consumption.

